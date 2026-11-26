Jannik Sinner won't compete in the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2027 while he recovers from recent right knee surgery, Australian Open officials said Thursday.

“We’ve been in regular touch with Jannik’s team and they’ve confirmed he won’t be joining us for the AO in January following his recent surgery,” Tennis Australia chief executive Andrew Abdo said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for AO 2028. We wish him all the very best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on court soon.”

On Tuesday, Sinner said he had undergone a "minor" operation on his bothersome right knee because it hadn't responded well to other treatments. He didn't give a timeline for his return to the tour.

Sinner hasn't played since defending his Wimbledon title in July for his fifth Grand Slam singles trophy, and he recently lost the No. 1 ranking to Alexander Zverev.

“I have to respect the protocols at the moment because if we rush things we could have more serious problems,” Sinner said during a news conference in Milan earlier this month.

When Sinner shut down his 2026 season last month, with a statement from his management team saying the 25-year-old Italian “will follow a course of treatment for inflammation in his knee.”

It's the second prolonged absence from the tennis tour in two years after Sinner accepted a three-month ban in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency for a doping case in 2025.

Sinner's success at Melbourne Park

The Australian Open starts Jan. 17 at Melbourne Park, where Sinner has had a lot of success.

He won his first Grand Slam singles title by beating Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the 2024 final, then defended it by winning the 2025 final against Zverev.

In his seven trips to the Australian Open, he has a 27-5 win-loss record for an 84% success rate. He lost in the 2026 semifinals to Novak Djokovic.

On Wednesday, the Australian Open account on X appeared to foreshadow Sinner's non-appearance in Melbourne. It issued a post which suggested Sinner might have already decided not to play in Australia in January.

"We'll miss you this summer, @janniksin. Wishing you a speedy recovery," it said.

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