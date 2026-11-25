UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley had a quick handshake minutes before their teams tipped off in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase on Tuesday night.

The last time the two coaches met was in the Final Four in Phoenix last April. Auriemma and Staley had a heated exchange at the end of the teams' matchup. Auriemma said then he was unhappy having to wait several minutes before the game to shake Staley's hand. Auriemma later apologized to South Carolina and Staley for his actions.

About two minutes before the start of No. 1 South Carolina's game against No. 7 UConn, Staley and her staff walked toward the Huskies bench. She had been waiting on the court for a few minutes for UConn to come out of its locker room.

There didn't seem to be any conversation or interaction between Auriemma and Staley as they had the handshake. Most of the sellout crowd had their eyes on the two Hall of Famers and applauded when they shook hands. Staley received another loud ovation from the crowd when she was introduced pregame.

The issue at the Final Four won't be a problem going forward as the NCAA removed the requirement for head coaches to shake hands before March Madness games this season, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday.

South Carolina accomplished a rare feat, handing UConn only its second loss ever at Mohegan Sun with the 65-56 win. The Huskies are now 49-2 all-time in the former home of the Connecticut Sun. The other loss came in 2021 in this event against Louisville. The Gamecocks will need to do it without leading scorer Joyce Edwards, who was out with an illness.

This was the Huskies' fifth game against a Top 25 opponent and they have a few more on the horizon over the next few weeks. South Carolina has played its own gauntlet of a schedule. The Gamecocks have played three Top 25 opponents so far and the game against UConn starts a stretch of five ranked matchups in the team’s next eight contests.

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