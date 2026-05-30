Arne Slot fired as Liverpool manager a year after winning Premier League title

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Liverpool fired manager Arne Slot on Saturday following a troubled second season in charge having previously led the team to the Premier League title.

Fenway Sports Group, the club’s American ownership, said it made a “difficult” decision after Liverpool finished fifth in a disappointing title defense.

“We have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward,” the ownership said in a statement. “Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.”

Slot replaced popular long-time manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2024 and the Dutchman led Liverpool to a record-tying 20th English league title in his first year at the helm.

Liverpool spent an unprecedented $570 million to strength the squad in last year's offseason but most of the expensive signings, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and injury-hit striker Alexander Isak, have underwhelmed.

The club also was affected by the death of Portugal forward Diogo Jota last summer.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the decision did “not sit easily” with Liverpool and “on a human level” did not “feel entirely fair."

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the club had already issued a public statement.

The person said it was increasingly inevitable that a change of coach was required and it was better to act sooner to avoid disrupting preparations for next season.

The process to assess Slot’s replacement has begun with Liverpool seeking a more “aggressive and urgent” style of soccer going forward. Andoni Iraola, the Spanish coach who left Bournemouth at the end of this season, is the frontrunner to come in.

“That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying,” the club statement said. “The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and — most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves — successful.

“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.”

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