Alex Ovechkin returning for a 22nd NHL season after re-signing with the Capitals

Alex Ovechkin is returning for a 22nd NHL season after re-signing with the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

"I’m back!” Ovechkin said.

The league's career goal-scoring record holder inked a deal with a $1 million salary and bonuses worth an additional $8 million. He receives a $3.25 million signing bonus and makes the additional $4.75 million if he plays 10 games, but the contract structure allows him to count just $4.25 million against the cap. Ovechkin turns 41 in September.

Ovechkin has 929 goals after scoring 32 last season. The Russian superstar passed Wayne Gretzky's mark of 894 goals in April 2025, completing the so-called "GR8 Chase" that captivated hockey.

He had said in recent months he was waiting until the offseason to decide whether to return or retire, and management was working on contingency plans either way.

“Thank you to everyone for giving me and my family the time to make this decision," Ovechkin said. “I’m healthy. I love playing hockey and competing to win. I’m excited to come back and join my teammates so we can fight for a playoff spot and have a chance to win.”

The Capitals missed the playoffs this spring but qualified 16 times in a stretch of 18 years, which included winning the franchise's only Stanley Cup in 2018 when Ovechkin was playoff MVP.

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