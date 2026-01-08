Winter tasks for roses

There are no flowers and very few leaves on rose bushes now, and that’s all the more reason why winter is the best time to hard prune roses!

The term ‘hard pruning’ encompasses a wide range of plant material removal. It can refer to cutting a plant back by one-third of its current size or to taking it all the way down to the ground, where only 6-12″ remain above ground, and everything in between. With my Knock Out roses, I cut them back every year around this time (usually Valentine’s Day is my reminder), and I leave only 10-12″ of the sturdiest stems. Roses bloom on new growth each year, so this gives the bush a chance to rejuvenate and push out all new, healthy growth in spring.

If being more selective with pruning, like with climbing roses, start by cutting out dead or diseased canes/stems. Then remove smaller ones and those that are crossing or growing towards the center of the plant. As with any plant, air needs to be able to flow through the center to prevent disease from occurring.

Another thing to do, especially with roses, is to follow good sanitary practices, again to prevent disease and potential insect issues. This includes removing any fallen leaves from last season from the center of the plant and from the ground around the bush. Leaf spot is common on roses, and the fungal spores from that linger on leaf litter. Follow this task up by putting down fresh mulch.

And you’ll definitely want to mulch after planting a rose bush now. This time of year is perfect because, while the plant is dormant, it can focus solely on root growth before the weather gets warmer (and stresses it). All flowering plants need sun to bloom, and roses are no different. They’ll be most abundant in a place where they receive at least 6 hours of sun a day!

©2026 Cox Media Group