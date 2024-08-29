An itchy price that often comes with summer yard work

You think you know what poison ivy looks like. Maybe you’re not sure? And there are a few look-alikes. Well, I’m here to settle it once and for all, because I don’t want you suffering like I do!

On the show, I’ve lamented about my bouts with poison ivy. When summer comes knocking on the door, I invariably come in contact with the stuff. My husband insists that I’m “weird” because it plagues me for three to four weeks. Maybe I am!

My recommendations to you. First, know what it looks like, and avoid it at all costs. I’ll never forget a suggestion Walter Reeves had for me one of the first times I really broke out with it. “Use the long, plastic bag from the newspaper”, he said. Poke holes in the end for your fingers, rubber band the bag up near your elbow, and wear your gloves over that. If you have rose gloves, wear those. And remember, you can and should wash your gloves after gardening. I then just hang mine to dry. Similarly, clean pruning shears and any tools that may have come in contact with poison ivy.

Know that every part of the plant contains the oily allergenic, urushiol. Even as fall and winter arrive, vines with no leaves still have that oil on them.

What to do once you’re finished in the yard? Strip down, throw those clothes in the wash, and run to the shower. Years ago, a friend told me about Tecnu. Now, I receive no compensation for saying this, but I have found that their products work pretty well. One of the two solutions that come in the box is a skin cleanser, rubbed into the skin prior to showering to break down any poisonous oils that may be on your skin. The second solution is a gel that removes the itch. There’s also an anti-itch spray called Ivy-Dry. When there’s no relief from over-the-counter tricks, a corticosteroid may be administered by a healthcare professional, and ask them about the topical cream, Triamcinolone (pictured).

Poison Ivy Solutions (Ashley Frasca)

I was amused by a recent caller named Hugh, who shared that he’s had about 80 years’ experience with poison ivy! His itch relief comes from a wet towel that’s hot from the microwave. He says the moisture and steam take the oils out of your skin. Maybe they do! Other listeners swear by native jewelweed, or ‘touch-me-not’ plant, to relieve itchiness. Years ago, a neighbor who saw me suffering from the stuff gave me a bar of Fels-Naptha soap… if you’re under the age of 50, you may need to look that one up!

Something with which I’m all too familiar during summer

