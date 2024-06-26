Scouting out rose plants for pests

Just about the only things that don’t look like they’re struggling in this recent heat and dry spell are the crape myrtles and our roses.

I’ve spent much more time outside, being vigilant to water at the bases of my beloved plants. It’s usually in mid to late morning that I see more activity on my Knock Out roses. And callers to my show Green and Growing are no different. Here are just a few of the pests that could be munching on roses right now.

Japanese beetles:

- These metallic beetles are easy to identify but can be hard to spot. They hide in between petals and under blooms and leaves. I knock them off into a shallow bowl of water and dish soap. And keep in mind, they overwinter in the lawn as white grubs.

Woolly aphids:

- These aphids are cottony crawlers along the tops of leaves and stems. They leave behind a sticky, cottony mess! Thankfully, it’s easy to blast them off with the garden hose, or employ applications of insecticidal soap for larger infestations.

Rose slug/sawfly:

- Nothing seems to eat holes in the leaves faster than these small, thin, green worms. They hide out on the undersides of leaves and are more likely to be spotted early in the day. Insecticidal soap and the BioAdvanced rose care line can eliminate them. Always read and follow label directions.

