Q: Why do my daffodils sometimes not flower? When should I transplant them?

A: Sometimes, folks get a bit anxious and cut the foliage of bulbs away too early (right after they’re finished flowering). That may contribute to fewer blooms the next spring. Leaves need to stay up and attached to the plant as long as they’re still green, even once flowering is done. This allows the bulb to capture and store all the energy it’ll need to bloom next spring.

Another thing is that maybe when they were planted years ago, that area received full sun. As trees get bigger and create more shade, the lighting situation may have changed over time. Daffodils do well in full sun.

I recently had Dr. Bodie Pennisi from UGA’s Department of Horticulture on the show, and she advises to divide and/or transplant spring-blooming perennials in the fall. When considering summer bloomers like hostas and canna lilies, divide those in spring as they start to emerge from the ground. This will help with overcrowding and perhaps could promote flowering as well.

Daffodils in March

©2025 Cox Media Group