Q: What is this in my yard? I’m worried is it going to stick in my dog’s feet.

Spurweed, also known as stickers or burweed, are very unpleasant in the lawn. The burs are generally a problem in to spring and summer. This winter annual weed grows best in spots where the yard is bare or where grass is patchy. Keeping the lawn healthy and lush will choke out weeds like this one.

The dead of winter is the best time to spray with a broadleaf herbicide. That timing is good for warm season grasses because they are dormant. From UGA, the herbicides Trimec Southern, Triplet and ‘Weed B Gon’ are effective. Atrazine offers better selectivity in controlling lawn burweed in centipede grass and Saint Augustine grasses.

Get ahead of it once and for all by applying a properly timed preemergence herbicide. Since it’s a winter weed, a preventative herbicide timed prior to mid September will knock most of it back.

