Q: What is happening to our crape myrtle? The bark is falling off constantly.

A: A crape myrtle shedding bark is completely normal. Also referred to as ‘exfoliating bark’, this process simply reveals newer inner bark, often cinnamon red in color. This process can be more pronounced when there’s been excessive rain.

But when to be concerned for a crape myrtle? Two common pests are crape myrtle bark scale and aphids.

With CMBS, you’ll notice white or gray, waxy bumps along trunks and stems. The scale feed on substances beneath the bark, and then leave the black, sooty mold residue you commonly see with aphids.

Aphids tend to feed on new tender growth on the ends of branches, so they’re often found on the undersides of leaves.

Neither pest will kill the tree. A healthy crape myrtle may be perfectly capable of warding off large numbers of these pests. Both generally just cause unsightly damage and can be limited by natural predators or with targeted use of pesticides.

