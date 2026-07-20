Q: What do I do about these bagworms?

A: Bagworms are more common on evergreens. And they’re more inconspicuous than webworms. These appear to be fall webworms. Despite the seasonal name, they are showing up about on time.

There are a few options here. You can prune them out, but if their silken webs are abundant in one tree, that may not be prudent. You can comb out the webbing within reach with a stick or pole. That will disrupt them and their protective webbing.

If the infestations are caught early enough, Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis) can be sprayed on parts of the tree that you can reach, but apply with caution.

Or, simply leave them be. Sure, they can defoliate a tree in weeks, but they won’t permanently harm it. The deciduous trees they attack will lose leaves in a couple of months regardless. Besides, birds and other insects can feed on them!

See a bagworm below. He’s constructed himself a bag out of needles.

Bagworm

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