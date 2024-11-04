Q: Recommendations for a low, creeping ground cover to plant around some stone steps by my porch?

A: I’ve received many questions recently about ground covers. Which are good for sun? Which are good for shade? Which are fast-growing? What is best for a slope?

Not knowing how much sun (but assuming full since it’s by the porch), my answers for the question above are dwarf mondo grass, creeping Jenny, sedum or vinca minor (periwinkle). Ground covers for more shady areas are ajuga (bugleweed) and green and gold. Great pictures by Southern Living of some of these ground covers can be found here.

Then on the radio show, a listener wanted one that is low maintenance, doesn’t need much water, and that can take over a large area. I think of creeping juniper as kind of a ‘throw away’ ground cover, over used by builders on slopes to prevent erosion. But it’s tough, cheap and covers a lot of ground. I also recommended large, ornamental grasses, like switch grasses and maiden grasses. They add height, color, and motion to the landscape, and once established, most ornamental grasses are water-wise.

©2024 Cox Media Group