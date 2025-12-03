Q: A neighbor gave me large elephant ear bulbs. Should I store them or can I put them in the ground?

A: At this point in the year, I would let them dry real well and store them. Storing them in a dry, brown paper bag or in a container of newspaper or perlite is great. Regardless of if the bulb is loose or still in the ground, once the leaves are brown, you can go ahead and cut the stem off. The longer a bulb has that green foliage attached, it is obtaining energy from the sun and transporting it to the bulb.

Plan to plant them sometime after the last frost.

Mine, already established, have been fine staying in the yard through the winters. Same with my canna and white ginger lilies. I just make sure to rake leaves and pine straw over them to insulate them each winter.

I recently received the question “can you plant canna lilies in the fall here in Georgia?” I would not. Summer flowering bulbs are best planted in the spring. But this is the right time to plant spring blooming bulbs, like daffodils, hyacinth, and crocuses.

