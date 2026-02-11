Q: I’ve heard you talking about fake, AI plants for sale online. What about seeds coming from China?

A: This ‘scam’ of Americans receiving packages of unmarked seeds in the mail began getting noticed in 2020. The packaging is clear that they are coming from China. For years now, agricultural commissioners from a number of states, including Georgia, have warned folks to NOT open or plant these, as they could be harmful, invasive species.

Here in Georgia, you should contact the GDA Seed Lab at 229-386-3145 or email SeedLab@agr.georgia.gov

Also, if purchasing seeds online, be leery of that picture of some beautiful, brightly colored plant. If it seems too unique, it’s likely too good to be true! Always purchase seeds from a local and reputable source.

©2026 Cox Media Group