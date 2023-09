A: These plants are a great surprise this of year! It’s a lily known by many different names, but the horticultural name is Lycoris radiata.

Folks refer to them as Red Spider lilies, Surprise lilies, because they just pop up in late summer. Also called Hurricane lily, due to blooming during hurricane season.

Yet another name is Naked Lady lily, this reference because of the stem bearing no leaves. Plant these bulbs in the fall.

