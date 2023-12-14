Q: I recently won a small poinsettia at a party. How do I keep it alive all year?

A: This is a lofty goal, as many struggle just to keep them alive through Christmas. Keeping them watered, away from pets and children, and providing the right light can all prove challenging during this busy time of year.

Poinsettias are tropical plants. They are not to go outdoors here in the wintertime. The colors that you see- the reds, pinks and creams, are actually modified leaves called bracts. Not flower petals. Most of the leaves and bracts are likely to fall off the plant after a month or two, but the plant can be sustained year round.

The twelve month process to ensure they’re the right color by Christmas requires dedication, but it can be done. The way to do it here from the Georgia Gardener, Walter Reeves.

“If you intend to keep your plant for the next year, leave it in its current pot until late winter or early spring. Trim it back once the floral bracts have faded. Poinsettias are unruly growers, so it will need a larger pot by March, and you’ll probably want to pinch out its growing tips every month or so to keep it compact. By the end of the summer, it should be in a large pot (24 to 30 inches) filled with good potting soil. Starting around October 1st, give it total darkness for 14 hours each night and bright sunlight for 10 daylight hours. Those extended periods of uninterrupted dark are what triggers the flowering process.”





