Q: How do I transfer a small holly bush from one part of the yard to another part of the yard?

A: Now is a fine time to transplant any tree or shrub. The cooler weather means the plant’s demands for water are less and new growth is stalled. Have the new hole dug first, that way the holly can go straight to it once dug out. Do not introduce non-native soil or any fertilizer into the new hole. Also, don’t prune or fertilize this time of year (generally)- both would induce new growth that likely won’t harden off in time for a freeze. But if any limbs are at risk for breaking or are in the way as the shrub is being moved, those are okay to prune back, making the plant easier to handle.

The lack of rain isn’t going to make much difference, except that softer, wet ground may make for easier digging. To aid in root establisment, irrigate consistently when the holly is in its new place. And when digging it out, get as much of the rootball as you can! Roots can be as wide as the plant is, so keep that in mind. Good luck!

More detailed, step-by-step instructions from Walter Reeves, the Georgia Gardener, here.

©2023 Cox Media Group