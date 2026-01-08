Q: How can I keep my houseplants alive in the house this winter?

A: This question came from a friend, and I realize that the months to keep many of these plants alive inside can seem daunting.

Three main things to concern yourself with when taking care of houseplants are

- watering

- humidity

- sun exposure

A common mistake well-intentioned people make is actually overwatering their indoor plants. Water the top of the soil only when it is dry. How do you know? Simply stick your finger in the pot, and see if it comes out dry or with a little bit of potting mix on it. Wait until a plant’s leaves begin to droop, then water.

Most houseplants are from tropical places. Think orchids, monstera, fiddle leaf fig, and dieffenbachia. They benefit greatly from humidity, which is often difficult to replicate given that our homes have dry heat running in the colder months. Two ways to assist with this are either spritzing the leaves with a spray bottle or to put a humidifier in the room where most of the plants are located.

All plants need sun, especially those that produce flowers. Some houseplants can just make do with less. Southern facing windows receive the most light, and west facing get that good afternoon sun. As happy plants start to lean into the sun, rotate those pots around for more even and balanced growth.

Some bonus tips regarding these three basic needs:

- Rain water and distilled water are best for houseplants, though not required. Bring them outside on warmer, rainy days.

- Ensure that trays/saucers underneath pots aren’t holding standing water.

- Gently wipe broad-leafed plants with a cloth to remove dust, allowing them to more efficiently take in sunlight.

- Cut away yellowing stems or leaves- they’re of no benefit to the plant.

- Keep up with a houseplant fertilizer when the plants are actively growing. Follow label directions for timing of applications.

