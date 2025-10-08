October Turf Tips: Fall Pest Prevention

Cooler temperatures may mean we’re not as bothered by bugs as we spend more time outside, but many cozy up and overwinter in the soil. There, they will complete a number of stages of their life cycles to be ready to emerge in the spring.

Pests such as billbugs, cutworms, and grubs will feed on underground roots, so there’s always a threat to lawns, even those that go dormant.

Taking a few simple steps this fall can help you stop them before they become a problem.

According to NG Turf, fall pest prevention helps:

Reduce insect damage like brown spots and thinning turf

Eliminate pest hiding places like thatch, weeds, and leaf piles

Deter mosquitoes by removing standing water

Support stronger, more resilient grass for next spring

Set the lawn up for spring success: NG Turf shares the full fall pest prevention guide here.

This month’s Turf Tip is brought to you by NG Turf– Quality Sod, Expert Advice.

