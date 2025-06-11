June Turf Tips: Hot? No Stress

June’s heat can take a toll on your lawn, leading to brown patches and weakened grass. To keep your lawn lush and healthy:

• Water Wisely: Water deeply but infrequently, aiming for about 1 inch per week, including rainfall. Early morning is the best time to reduce evaporation.

• Mow High: Set your mower to a higher setting to encourage deeper root growth and shade the soil.

• Avoid Fertilizing: Hold off on fertilizing during peak heat, as it can stress your lawn further.

• Watch for Pests: Keep an eye out for signs of grubs or other pests that thrive in stressed lawns.

Implementing these practices can help your lawn withstand the summer heat and remain vibrant.

For comprehensive tips on maintaining a healthy lawn during dry conditions, check out our guide:

NG Turf shares drought lawn care tips here.

This month’s Turf Tip is brought to you by NG Turf – Quality Sod, Expert Advice.

NG Turf

©2025 Cox Media Group