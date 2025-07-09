July Turf Tips: Brown Spots in the Lawn

Same as it is for us, hot, dry weather can stress your lawn too! Brown patches popping up? Intense summer heat, disease, over-fertilizing, shallow roots, or even your pup could be to blame. Some good practices:

• Properly identify the cause, either by asking landscape professionals or your county extension agent

• Water early & deeply to reach roots

• Raise mower height - longer blades help shade the soil

• Hold off fertilizing in peak heat and the hottest part of the day

• Rinse pet spots immediately with water to prevent nitrogen burn

Want to know what’s behind those dry patches, and how to revive your lawn?

NG Turf shares how to properly identify what’s stressing your grass

This month’s Turf Tip is brought to you by NG Turf – Quality Sod, Expert Advice.

©2025 Cox Media Group