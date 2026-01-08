January Turf Tips: Don’t Let Winter Dry Out Your Sod

Many homeowners are surprised to learn that they can lay warm-season sod like Bermuda and zoysia while it’s dormant. Though it’s not actively growing or experiencing any environmental stressors this time of year, water is still critical for dormant sod until spring green-up.

Cold temperatures and sharp winds can desiccate a lawn, meaning dry it out. The worst thing for it is letting it dry out during establishment.

NG Turf shares why consistent moisture matters here.

Bonus Tip: NG Turf’s ‘Spring Green Up Guarantee’ gives you peace of mind. If your warm-season sod doesn’t green up by June 30, they’ll replace it!

Brought to you by NG Turf – Where Fresh, Certified Sod Meets Expert Guidance and Unmatched Customer Service.

©2026 Cox Media Group