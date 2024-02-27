On Air

Is your home safe from appliance fires? Here are 5 Things to look for…

By Dave Baker

Home Fix It: Fire-prevention equipment

5 Things to do to protect yourself from appliance fires.

- Register new appliances.  By doing this you should be notified right away if the product is recalled.  It’s often as easy as going to a web-site or making a phone call.

- Install fire-prevention equipment.  This may sound obvious but the fact is that almost 2/3 of home fire deaths occur in homes that lack working smoke alarms.

- Inspect power cords.  Be on the lookout for frayed cords.  Never route extension cords (or any electrical cords) under carpeting where they can over-heat or be damaged by furniture.

- Check your home’s wiring.  Gee, where have you heard this before.  Older homes sometimes can’t handle the electrical demands of new appliances.  Ask your favorite electrician about arc-fault circuit interrupters which can detect danger in your wires.  While getting them may cost a couple hundred $$ it is probably money well spent as over 30,000 fires are caused each year by arc faults.

- Practice kitchen safety. Unattended cooking is a common fire starter. Pay attention - your smoke alarm is not a signal for dinner being ready. Also, unplug small appliances like toasters and coffeemakers when not in use or when you are away for long periods.

