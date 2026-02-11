February Turf Tips: Protect Your Lawn from Spring Frost

Though some high temperatures this February have already reached the 60s, that doesn’t mean the threat of cold weather is over.

Have you ever experienced a frost delay before a round of golf? Course superintendents know when and how to protect the greens, and we should treat our lawns similarly! For the reasons we cover our plants prior to a freeze, many golf courses cover their greens to protect from desiccating winds, cold temperatures, and ice encasement.

During this time of year, you’re generally not mowing warm season lawns, as they are dormant. Fescue and bluegrass certainly benefit from mowing in the cooler season, but never lower the mowing height. Closely mown turf is more susceptible to frost damage.

As warm-season grasses begins to green up, late winter and early spring frosts can damage new growth—especially in shady areas where temperatures stay lower longer. But a few simple steps can help keep your lawn healthy through winter’s ups and downs.

• Stay off frosty grass to avoid crushing delicate frozen blades. Walking on frozen grass can rupture the plant’s cells.

• Water deeply the night before a predicted freeze—evaporation helps keep blades just above freezing.

• Don’t panic over light freezes—they rarely harm the roots, and your grass will bounce back.

• Keep an eye on shady spots and low lying areas, which take longer to thaw and are more prone to damage.

Read more about NG Turf’s recommended actions to protect against spring frosts here.

