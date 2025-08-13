On Air

August Turf Tips: Armyworm Warning

By Ashley Frasca
armyworms (PHOTO: University of Georgia Extension)
By Ashley Frasca

This is the time of year to inspect for fall armyworm, as what was once green grass is quickly turning brown.

If spotted quickly, apply insect growth regulator insecticides in conjunction with pyrethroid insecticides. An effective treatment should include a pyrethroid insecticide, as well as an insect growth regulator (IGR). According to Mississippi State University Extension Service:

  • Sprays are better than granular forms
  • One caterpillar can eat a section of grass as big as 4”x 6”
  • Scout the lawn early in the day. Armyworms can be 3/4” - 1 1/2” long

NG Turf shares an armyworm warning, what homeowners need to now here.

This month’s Turf Tip is brought to you byNG Turf– Quality Sod, Expert Advice.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!