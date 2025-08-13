August Turf Tips: Armyworm Warning

This is the time of year to inspect for fall armyworm, as what was once green grass is quickly turning brown.

If spotted quickly, apply insect growth regulator insecticides in conjunction with pyrethroid insecticides. An effective treatment should include a pyrethroid insecticide, as well as an insect growth regulator (IGR). According to Mississippi State University Extension Service:

Sprays are better than granular forms

One caterpillar can eat a section of grass as big as 4”x 6”

Scout the lawn early in the day. Armyworms can be 3/4” - 1 1/2” long

NG Turf shares an armyworm warning, what homeowners need to now here.

This month’s Turf Tip is brought to you byNG Turf– Quality Sod, Expert Advice.

©2025 Cox Media Group