April Turf Tips: Test Your Soil Before You Fertilize

Late March or early April is the final time to fertilize fescue lawns, as they’ll start to struggle with the warming temperatures. Fertilizing a cool season lawn in the summer season could cause undue stress.

Warm season lawns, however, such as Bermuda and Zoysia, would benefit greatly from fertilization now. By spring, they’re out of dormancy and will uptake the nutrients.

If the lawn has been struggling or a new grass type is being installed, a soil test could provide big benefits and lead to cost savings! A soil test, tested by UGA’s Soil, Plant & Water Laboratory, will indicate current nutrient levels and soil pH, and suggest the right amendments needed at the right time. Testing prevents over-fertilization, which can harm grass and the environment.

For new sod, it’s especially important to test before installation to create the best growing conditions.

How to soil test your lawn- help from NG Turf.

