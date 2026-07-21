Trump administration pushes ahead with plans to reopen the US embassy in Libya

WASHINGTON — The State Department has informed Congress that it plans to move ahead with the potential reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Libya, proposing to allocate nearly $41 million to restore America’s formal diplomatic presence in the North African nation after a near 14-year absence.

The department told lawmakers on Monday that the money would cover “a range of security-related activities associated with plans for the potential phased resumption of embassy operations in Libya,” according to a copy of the notification obtained by The Associated Press.

The move to reopen the embassy “is essential to advancing U.S. national security interests,” it said. “The United States must remain engaged in regions where near-peer competitors and other adversarial actors are actively expanding their influence.”

“Libya’s strategic location on the Mediterranean and its role in regional security, energy markets, and migration flows make it vital to U.S. interests,” it said. “The country’s instability has drawn increased involvement from near-peer competitors, notably Russia, which threatens U.S. and allied objectives in North Africa.”

Libyan officials representing both the western and eastern regions of the country that have been in conflict for more than a decade have recently met with top Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the senior adviser for Africa, Massad Boulos.

The State Department had told Congress in March that it was looking to begin preparations for a potential reopening of the embassy in Tripoli, which was shuttered in July, 2014, as conflict enveloped the country. Since then, U.S. diplomats assigned to Libya have been based in neighboring Tunisia and the Mediterranean island of Malta.

But, until Monday, the department had yet to program any money to support that effort. The new funding will be used to vastly expand the security posture at a satellite office in Tripoli that currently handles short visits by U.S. diplomats and other officials and set the stage for a permanent presence.

The move to fund the project comes as the Trump administration has reopened the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, following the ouster of former President Nicolas Maduro in January and is seeking to reopen the closed embassy in Damascus, Syria, to build ties with the new Syrian government.

Yet, it also comes amid new warnings of Iranian-related attacks against U.S. facilities in interests around the world, particularly in the Middle East.

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