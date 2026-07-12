Lindsey Graham draws tributes for his support of Ukraine, trans-Atlantic ties and Israel

Leaders of NATO allies, Ukraine and Israel paid tribute to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham as a friend, partner and advocate of trans-Atlantic ties on Sunday, praising a figure who was a constant presence on the global foreign policy scene before and during the era of President Donald Trump.

The Republican senator had visited Ukraine just before his death and announced an agreement on Friday with the Trump administration to move forward on a package of sanctions against Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Graham, whom he met twice in the past week, visited Ukraine 10 times since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, and "was here with our people when it was most needed." He said that "Lindsey was a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world safer."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Graham was “a powerful advocate for America who believed strongly in the NATO Alliance and was actively working to bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine.” Rutte's predecessor, Jens Stoltenberg, lauded the South Carolina senator's “tireless commitment” to NATO and the trans-Atlantic bond, and his “staunch support” for Ukraine.

Graham commanded respect on NATO's eastern edge, where Russia's intentions are viewed with deep concern.

Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that “Estonia will remember him as a steadfast friend, a strong supporter of NATO’s eastern flank, and an unwavering advocate for Ukraine.” Latvian counterpart Baiba Braže said that he was “among the strongest supporters of NATO and transatlantic relations (and) assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression."

“His commitment to the values of democracy, security, and international partnership earned him the respect and gratitude of many across Europe,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said. “His voice will be missed, but his legacy will endure.”

Finnish President Alexander Stubb called Graham “a personal friend. A supporter of @NATO and Ukraine. A Transatlanticist. A friend of Finland.”

A one-time critic of Trump turned close ally, Graham advised the president on foreign policy matters such as Iran and Russia.

He had long backed policies aimed at isolating Iran and limiting its missile and nuclear programs, cheered Trump's decision to strike nuclear sites last year and was a supporter of the latest conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him “a great friend of Israel” and “a cherished friend of mine.”

Netanyahu said Graham understood that the security of Israel and the United States is inseparable and devoted his life to defending America, strengthening the U.S.-Israel alliance and standing up for the free world.

“Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend,” Netanyahu said.

Michael Oren, who served as Israeli ambassador to the U.S. from 2009 to 2013, said Graham’s death removes a staunchly pro-Israel voice from Congress at a precarious time.

“You have a few Democrats and Republicans willing to stand up in Israel’s defense, but those type of people are few, it's not a body of people,” he said. "So when you lose someone like Lindsey Graham, it’s a diplomatic and strategic loss for the state of Israel.”

Iranian state television announced Graham’s death during a live broadcast in openly hostile terms.

“I congratulate the great nation of Iran on Lindsey Graham, the warmongering and anti-Iranian U.S. senator, having gone to hell,” the anchor said.

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