A fire at a nursing home in Sri Lanka has killed 12 people, police say

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A fire at a nursing home in western Sri Lanka killed 12 residents and injured eight others, police said Thursday.

The fire started late Wednesday at the home in Anguruwatota town. Fifty-one residents were rescued, police spokesman Fredrick Wootler said.

The director of the home was arrested on suspicion of causing deaths through negligence. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.