White House says Trump is open to including Zelensky in meeting with Putin

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump is said to be open to including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his planned face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, as efforts continue to find an end to the war in Ukraine.

White House reporter Willie James Inman notes this would be Putin’s first trip to the United States in a decade. The two leaders last met at the G20 summit in Japan in 2019.

Over the weekend, Zelensky worked to rally support from allies and urged both the U.S. and Europe to maintain pressure on Russia. While the White House says it is open to Zelensky joining the meeting, Inman reports that Putin has so far resisted the idea. For now, plans remain for a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story