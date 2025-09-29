White House releases Trump proposal to end Gaza conflict

Shortly before the joint press conference, the White House released the president’s plan to end the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The plan, contained in a lengthy document titled “President Donald J. Trump’s comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict,” has not yet been approved by Israel or Hamas. Among the items in the document, the plan says Mr. Trump will head a “Board of Peace,” an international transitional body that would oversee a temporary committee governing Gaza.

“Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza,” the proposal says.

The temporary body would be made up of “qualified Palestinians and international experts, and other members and heads of state.” The full list is still to be announced, but one name listed in the proposal is former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair.

This body, the document says, “will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza."

Under the plan — if both the Palestinians and Israelis accept it — “the war will immediately end,” and Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed upon line for the release of hostages. The document also says Gaza will be “developed for the benefit of the people of Gaza.”

The Trump administration proposal also says Israel “will not occupy or annex Gaza.”

Shortly after the White House released its proposal for peace in Gaza, the president said he’s “formally releasing our principles for peace,” adding that “people have really liked” the document.

Without going into detail, Mr. Trump thanked Netanyahu “for agreeing to the plan,” and said Hamas is the only party left to accept it.

The president said all parties will have to agree on a timeline for Israeli forces to withdraw. Arab and Muslim nations need to “deal with” Hamas, he said.

“I hope that we’re going to have a deal for peace,” Mr. Trump said. “And if Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible — they’re the only one left, everyone else has accepted it. But I have a feeling that we’re going to have a positive answer.”

But if Hamas doesn’t accept the proposal, Mr. Trump told Netanyahu, “you’d have our full backing to do what you would have to do.”