Want to update your home but don’t know where to start? Here are the top issues home inspectors find

It’s time to give your house the once over to make sure all is well. Do you know where to start? This may help.

I spoke with some professional home inspectors and here are 10 things they say they find wrong with houses most frequently during inspections…

- Attic pull down stairs improperly installed. The most common problems here are that the stairs are not cut properly to slope uniformly when opened, and the stairs are improperly fastened.

Check yours and make sure there isn’t bowing when the stairs are extended. Also, 16d-penny nails or 1/4″ x 3″ lag screws should be used to fasten the stairs at the top (dry wall screws, deck screws, and finishing nails are NOT acceptable).

Also – now would be a great time to install a cover over those stairs to help insulate your home.

- Exterior door locks. Too often inspectors find that deadbolts are not installed properly. A properly installed deadbolt will allow the deadbolt to extend fully and lock in place.

If your deadbolt does not ‘pop’ or extend fully it is easy to tamper with making your home an easier target.

- Insulation. Hmmm - sound familiar. There is probably not an easier way to save money that by having a properly insulated house.

Stick your head up in your attic (be careful on those attic stairs). If you can see the joists on the floor of your attic, then you don’t have enough insulation. It doesn’t get any easier than that – plus – it’s not a budget breaker.

- Rodent entry and infestation. The most common cause of these pests getting into your house are through gaps between fascia boards and roof decking, damaged attic and crawl space vents, and gaps and openings through foundations and exterior walls.

Depending on the size of the opening use caulk, expanding foam, siding, or metal sheets to cover these gaps and keep the rodents out. Calling a pest control company for an inspection will at least give you a heads up on where to start. As a bonus, many pest control companies will do that work for you.

- Smoke and CO alarms. Current code says that you should have a smoke detector in every sleeping room and in each hallway. CO detectors should also accompany them, plus one near any non-vented gas logs, one in your garage, and one in your mechanical room (for hvac and water heaters).

Can’t stress this enough. One smoke detector in the hallway is not enough protection for you and your family. Again, not very expensive and can be a DIY project.

- Electrical. Here are just a few of the most common electrical issues inspectors find on a regular basis: 3 wire receptacles on 2 wire circuits, loose or broken receptacles, reverse polarity, double tapped breakers, open junction boxes, no junction boxes, flying splices, AC breaker not sized correctly - and the list goes on.

Your house should have a full electrical inspection at least every two years. They are inexpensive and can save you boatloads of problems, if not your life.

Good electricians will do service inspections for under $200’ish. Get one.

- Deck structures. You spend a lot of happy time out on your deck. Make sure it’s sturdy. Is it attached to the house correctly (bolted?), are there unsupported splices in beams, are you missing handrails or guardrails, are your guardrails too low?

All of these situations can lead to deck failure.

- Grading and surface drainage. If you have issues with water in your basement this is where you start to look. Make sure your grade slopes away from the house. Make sure your concrete (driveways and walkways) drain at appropriate spots.

Also make sure that concrete work is not too close to the house, which can trap water against your foundation.

- Gutters. Loose, sagging gutters can’t effectively do their job. Older gutters can sometimes become sloped in the wrong direction.

Also check to make sure your down spouts extend at least 5 ft away from the foundation of your home, further if your land requires it.

- Roof. I’m not even talking about hail damage here. I’m looking for nail pops, unsealed nail holes, torn and damaged and missing shingles.

Your roof should also be inspected on a regular basis by professionals. You can often get them for free, so take advantage of that.

Take care of those things this summer and your house will be in pretty good shape!