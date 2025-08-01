News

U.S. job growth slows in July as businesses hold back on hiring

By WSB Radio News Staff
FILE PHOTO (Dwight Nadig/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The latest jobs report shows the U.S. economy is slowing down this summer. Employers added just 73,000 jobs in July, which is much lower than expected.

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.2%, which was in line with most predictions.

Analysts say the slowdown is likely due to uncertainty over U.S. trade policies and new tariff threats from the White House. Because of that uncertainty, some businesses are being more cautious about hiring.

Economists are watching closely to see if this trend continues in the months ahead.

