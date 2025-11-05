UPS plane crashes near Louisville airport

LOUISVILLE — An investigation is underway after a large UPS plane crashed near the Louisville, Kentucky, airport around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD and multiple agencies are responding to the reports of a plane crash near Fern Valley and Grade Lane.

Injuries were reported, LMPD officials said. It is unclear how many people were injured.

UPS Airlines issued a brief statement saying, “UPS has been notified of an incident/accident involving one of our aircraft in Louisville, KY.”

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement saying, “UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates. This information is preliminary and subject to change.”

This is a developing story.

UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.… — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 4, 2025

LMPD and multiple other agencies are responding to reports of a plan crash near Fern Valley and Grade Lane. Grade lane will be closed indefinitely between Stooges and Crittenden. Injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/QB7YaWscat — LMPD (@LMPD) November 4, 2025