Trump Administration proposes multi-million dollar overhaul of U.S. air traffic control system

By WSB Radio News Staff
(Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON D.C. — In response to recent deadly plane crashes and high-profile technical failures, the Trump administration is proposing a multi-million dollar plan to modernize the nation’s aging air traffic control system.

The proposal includes the construction of six new air traffic control centers and comprehensive technology and communications upgrades across all U.S. air traffic facilities over the next three years, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Duffy acknowledged the urgent need to address long standing infrastructure and software issues. “For 50 years, Congress and the country haven’t paid attention to what they expected to work,” Duffy said. “Now I think the sirens are turning on. We have to fix software problems that should be fixed soon in Newark.”

The proposed overhaul comes amid growing concern over flight safety and repeated delays, which have exposed vulnerabilities in a system many say is overdue for modernization.

The plan will require congressional approval and funding, and is expected to spark debate over the scope, cost, and timeline of the upgrades.

