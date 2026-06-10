Wynonna Judd to release first solo album in 10 years

Five-time Grammy Award-winner Wynonna Judd announced the release of her first solo album in a decade.

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Judd, 62, will unveil “The Hard Truth” on Oct. 2, Billboard reported. The country music star wrote in a social media post that it “was time to tell my story.”

“I’ve spent a lifetime singing about heartbreak, healing, faith, and survival, but I’ve never made a record like this one,” Judd wrote in an Instagram post. “These songs tell the truth about where I’ve been, what I’ve lost, what I’ve overcome, and who I’ve become.

“This album asked me to be brave enough to tell the truth -- even when my voice shook. It challenged me to let go of perfectionism and embrace the beauty of honest emotion.”

Judd spent five years working on the album, People reported. It was produced by her husband, Cactus Moser, according to the magazine.

The album’s lead single, “Kentucky Queen,” is a narrative in which Judd sings about dark times and reclaiming her home state, Billboard reported.

She wrote the song with Moser, Sarah Siskind and Justin Weaver.

Judd’s last solo album release was 2016’s “Wynonna & The Big Noise,” People reported.

This summer, Judd will co-headline a tour with Melissa Etheridge and also play a mini-tour of shows in Kentucky, including a concert in her hometown of Ashland, according to Billboard.

Here is the tracklist for “The Hard Truth”:

1. “Prelude (All Downhill From Ashland)”

2. “All Downhill From Ashland”

3. “Everything” (featuring Patterson Hood)

4. “Am I Missing Out”

5. “Broken And Blessed”

6. “Hear Me Now” (featuring Iron & Wine)

7. “The Hopeful Lie” (featuring The War And Treaty)

8. “Kentucky Queen”

9. “Girl Who Could Sing”

10. “Drive”

11. “Love Ain’t Got The Best Of Me”

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