Woman drops civil suit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Jay-Z

The woman who said she was raped by Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay-z when she was 13 years old withdrew her civil lawsuit.

The woman whose name has not been released said that Combs and Jay-Z raped her in 2000 after Combs’ limo driver offered her a ride to an after-party for the MTV Video Music Awards, The Associated Press reported.

She said she was drugged and raped by Combs and another celebrity in the suit filed in October, but then added Jay-Z to the complaint in December, CNN reported.

After the alleged rape, she was picked up by her father at a gas station, she claimed, according to The New York Times. But NBC News said that if she had called her father who was in upstate New York, it would have taken more than five hours to get to her and he didn’t remember driving to pick her up.

She also said she had spoken to Benji Madden at the party, but Madden was on tour with his band Good Charlotte at the time, The New York Times reported.

No reason for the withdrawal was provided. It was dropped with prejudice, so it cannot be refiled, CNN explained.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, denied the woman’s allegations.

He called her claims “frivolous, fictitious” and that the suit was “without merit.”

Jay Z had continued to deny the allegation, saying that if it was “so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one,” CNN reported.

Combs, who is in jail awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, said this lawsuit was built on lies, and that the withdrawal proved that, the AP reported.

“For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit. Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them,” Combs’ attorneys said in a statement. They said their client “has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor,” the AP reported.

The woman’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, said that she was among the 150 men and women his law firm is representing in suits alleging that Combs sexually abused them.

Buzbee did not release a statement other than “no comment” when asked by the AP about the latest development.

©2024 Cox Media Group