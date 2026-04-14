Woman dies during long flight from New York to New Zealand

A woman died on a Qantas flight from the United States to New Zealand, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman, who has not been named, died "suddenly" on the 17-hour trip from New York City to Auckland, News.com.au reported. Police also did not release any information about the woman’s age and whether she was a resident of New Zealand, the United States or elsewhere.

A report is being prepared for the coroner in Auckland, the news organization reported.

A Qantas spokesperson confirmed that a passenger had died on its QF4 flight, 9News Australia reported.

“Urgent assistance was provided by crew and doctors onboard but sadly they passed away,” the spokesperson told the news outlet.

“Urgent assistance was provided by crew and doctors onboard, but sadly they passed away." 💔 Full story: https://t.co/pmHKtlscWl pic.twitter.com/XrbX4FMiQM — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) April 14, 2026

The flight from New York to Auckland is one of the world’s longest in duration, The New Zealand Herald reported. The short stop in New Zealand is followed by a trip to Sydney that can take between three and four hours, according to the newspaper.

Information from the aircraft-tracking site Flight Aware showed that the QF4 flight left 90 minutes late after officials investigated the woman’s death, People reported.

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