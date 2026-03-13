William Shatner shares he needed surgery after horse-riding mishap

William Shatner shared with fans that he was to undergo surgery to repair damage he suffered in a horseback riding accident.

The 94-year-old “Star Trek” legend shared during an award ceremony that he had fallen from his horse during a ride, Fox News reported.

He said before the awards that he was feeling “old, tired, and kind of hurt,” and then explained why, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“I ride the horses that can compete in equine skills, which is fast down and ends on a sliding stop,” he said. “And the horse that I owned, I came off.”

“And she had a habit of going too far, like six inches to the side,” he went on to say. “I’m not a young stuntman anymore. I started to roll but hit the dirt with my shoulder. So, I wrecked my shoulder.”

Shatner, while not a “young stuntman,” credited his experience with doing stunts to brace for the impact, so he wasn’t seriously injured, Entertainment Weekly reported.

He told those in attendance at the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films’ 53rd annual Saturn Awards that he would be having a “new type of shoulder operation” this week.

Shatner said that after 10 hours, “you’re pain-free.”

The man who brought Captain Kirk to life was at the award show to accept the Hall of Fame award on behalf of the “Star Trek” franchise.

Requests for an update on his procedure made by Fox News and Entertainment Weekly were not immediately returned.

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