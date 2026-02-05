Vivek Ramaswamy, wife announce birth of daughter

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running for governor of Ohio, announced the birth of his third child.

Ramaswamy and his wife, Apoorva, announced the birth of Savithri on Wednesday. The couple already has two sons. The family lives just outside Columbus, Ohio.

Ramaswamy is a Cincinnati native. In a social media post, the family shared appreciation for the outpouring of well-wishes.

“Mom and baby are doing well, and the family is deeply thankful for the prayers and kind messages from Ohioans and friends across the country,” Ramaswamy said in a statement.

Ramaswamy, a Republican, has been endorsed for governor by current Gov. Mike DeWine, who is term-limited.

Ramaswamy officially announced his run on Feb. 24, 2025.

