‘Vice Principals’ actress Kimberly Hébert Gregory dies

An actress known for her role on the HBO show “Vice Principals” has died.

Kimberly Hébert Gregory was 52 years old.

Her former husband announced her death on Instagram, writing, “You Were Brilliance Embodied, A Black Woman Whose Mind Lit Every Room, Whose Presence Carried Both Fire And Grace.”

Chester Gregory went on to write, “So Much More Than Ex-Wife, You Were My Friend. Our Son, The Song We Wrote Together, Is The Living Echo Of Your Light.”

He did not provide a cause, The Los Angeles Times reported.

She died on Oct. 3.

In addition to her roles on “Vice Principals,” “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” and voicing a character on “Craig of the Creek,” she also founded the non-profit Black Rebirth Collective, USA Today reported.

The organization "is a space that fosters artistic curiosity, integrity and freedom for artists of color, namely women from the African diaspora," and a place “where artists of color can reconnect with their childlike joy, abandon and freedom while creating.”

Kimberly Hébert Gregory was born in Houston in 1972 and graduated from the High School for Performing and Visual Arts in 1992.

She graduated from Mount Holyoke College with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and then worked on her master’s in social work at the University of Chicago, where she also appeared in Chicago Theatre Company productions, Variety reported.

She said she had wanted to become an actress after she watched the Oscars with her mother, The New York Times reported.

“I wanted to do something similar to what I saw being celebrated at the show,” she told People magazine in 2016.

She leaves behind her ex-husband and their son, Variety reported.

