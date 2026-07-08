USPS raises Forever stamp prices again

A trip to the post office may be in order this week. The U.S. Postal Service is once again raising postage rates.

[ Read more trending news ]

The price of a Forever stamp will go up from 78 cents to 82 cents, or an increase of 4 cents, on July 12, USA Today reported. The USPS announced its intent to raise rates in April, with the Postal Regulatory Commission approving the increase in May.

The USPS said the increase was needed to offset rising costs and other challenges.

“In the midst of the severe financial crisis facing the Postal Service and continued rising operational costs, the Postal Service is using all available tools, including available regulatory pricing authority, to ensure we can continue to fulfill our universal service obligation and serve the American public,” the agency said.

The Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act of 2006, passed by Congress, also required the post office to prepay retirees’ health care benefits, CBS News reported.

The Postal Regulatory Commission found that the post office incurred a $2.7 billion net loss for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2025, and that it has operated at a loss for the past decade, according to USA Today.

The last time the USPS increased the price of a Forever stamp was in July 2025, when it went from 73 cents to its current rate.

Forever stamps were introduced in 2007 and cost 41 cents each. They were good as their name indicates, forever, no matter what a person paid for them at the time of purchase.

The stamps are not the only rates that are changing this weekend.

Here is the breakdown:

Domestic postcards - 65 cents, up from 61 cents

Letters (metered 1 ounce) - 78 cents, up from 74 cents

Letters (1 ounce) - 82 cents, up from 78 cents

International postcards - $1.75, up from $1.70

International letter (1 ounce) - $1.75, up from $1.70

©2026 Cox Media Group