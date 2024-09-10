Two planes collide at Atlanta airport on tarmac

ATLANTA — Two Delta Air Lines planes collided Tuesday morning at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson Airport.

WSB reported the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the incident saying the Airbus clipped the other plane’s tail with its wingtip, a CRJ900, at about 10:10 a.m. ET as it was taxiing for departure to Tokyo. The regional plane was on its way to Lafayette, Louisiana.

The smaller plane’s tail fell off the aircraft, Delta said.

The incident happened at the intersection of two taxiways and no one was hurt on either aircraft.

FAA officials said the passengers on the regional jet were taken to the terminal by bus while those on the A350 were taken to the terminal by the same plane.

The FAA is investigating.

The CRJ900 was operated by Endeavor, a subsidiary of Delta.





