Tom Cruise breaks world record for most burning parachute jumps

Tom Cruise has Golden Globes, People’s Choice Awards and even a star on the Walk of Fame.

Now he can add world record holder to the list of accolades.

Cruise earned the Guinness World Record for the most burning parachute jumps by an individual, the organization announced.

Most burning parachute jumps by an individual - 16🪂🔥



Congratulations @TomCruise 👏 pic.twitter.com/AkHBtKFlrP — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 5, 2025

The jumps were not a series of accidents. Instead, they were part of the filming of “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.”

He jumped from a helicopter 16 times. The parachute he was wearing had been soaked in fuel and lit on fire before it got cut away and a backup chute was deployed. The parachute would burn for only 2.5 to 3 seconds before it disintegrated. In some of the shots, Cruise also wore a 50lb camera rig to get some of the up up-close shots, giving viewers a view from the actor’s perspective as he plummets closer to the ground.

“Tom doesn’t just play action heroes – he is an action hero!” Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records, said in a news release. “A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do. It’s an honour to be able to recognize his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title.”

Cruise is a licensed skydiver and completed hundreds of jumps before performing the stunt, Guinness said.

This isn’t the only world record held by Cruise.

He also has a box office Guinness World Record for most consecutive $100-million-grossing movies (actor) for 11 films between 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and this year’s “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.”

