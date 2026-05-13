Three-time club: Conan O’Brien tapped to host Oscars again

A familiar face will once again be center stage at the Academy Awards.

Conan O’Brien has been named Oscars host for the third year in a row.

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The announcement of O’Brien’s return was made as part of the Disney upfronts in New York this week, Variety reported.

The 99th Oscars ceremony will be held on March 14.

Also returning are live television event producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan as the executive producers for the fourth year in a row, while O’Brien’s producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney will be producing for the third time. Sweeney will also serve as the writer.

News of O’Brien’s return should not come as a shock. Disney exec Rob Mills told Variety the day after the last ceremony that they would consider bringing him back.

There was a gag at the end of the previous broadcast that he was “Oscars host for life,” with the skit ending with his being killed and taken away to be incinerated, with MrBeast named as his replacement for life, Deadline reported.

But Mills said it wasn’t a joke.

“Conan is host for life, yes,” he said in March, according to Variety. “He hasn’t even accepted yet. He’s just being told. We’re assuming that was not a comedy bit. We’re going to treat that as if that was fact.”

“Conan has, obviously, a standing offer to host as long as he wants,” Mills also told Deadline in March.

The six-time Primetime Emmy winner currently hosts “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast and “Conan O’Brien Must Go” travel program on HBO. He previously hosted “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and “Conan.”

He joins the ranks of Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted four times, Steve Martin (3), and Chris Rock (2). The last person to have a consecutive trifecta was Billy Crystal, The New York Times reported.

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