That’s a problem: Morgan Wallen has a technical issue during concert, flips piano

Country music star Morgan Wallen had a problem during a recent concert and he responded by flipping a piano over.

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The piano had an issue mid-performance while at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on May 29, People magazine reported.

He was singing “Sand in My Boots” at the time. Once the issue happened, Morgan could be seen flipping the instrument, appearing to break it, and walking away. Another showed him walking back to it as the audience responds.

Rolling Stone said Wallen wasn’t able to hear the piano as he played it and finished the song a cappella.

Wallen started his “I’m Still the Problem” stadium tour on April 10 in Minneapolis and will wrap it on Aug. 1 in Philadelphia, People magazine reported.

The incident comes more than two years after the singer threw a chair off a rooftop bar. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, avoiding felonies of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, Deadline reported.

He was sentenced to seven days in a DUI education center, two years’ probation, a $350 fine, and court fees.

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