Tennis great Chris Evert says cancer has returned

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert has been diagnosed with a recurrence of cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy again.

Evert, 68, a tennis analyst for ESPN, said in a statement that she will miss the Australian Open in January but added that she would be ready to cover tennis’ other Grand Slam events next year.

Evert said she learned the cancer had returned after she underwent a series of medical tests earlier this week, ESPN reported.

“Since I was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, I’ve been very open about my experience. I wanted to give all of you an update. My cancer is back. While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early,” the 18-time Grand Slam champion and former women’s No. 1 player said in her statement. “Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week. Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy.”

Evert revealed in January 2022 that she had been diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer.

Known as America’s tennis sweetheart, Evert was also called the “Ice Maiden” for her stoic approach to the game. Her patience and baseline game as a singles player helped her win three Wimbledon titles, seven French Open crowns, two Australian Open championships and six U.S. Open titles.

She was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1995..

Evert’s sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62, ESPN reported.

Evert learned of her cancer in December 2021 and began chemotherapy treatments in January 2022, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

She underwent six rounds of chemotherapy after her initial diagnosis. The Athletic reported.

“I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself,” Evert said in her statement. “Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season.”