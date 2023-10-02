Taylor Swift attends Jets-Chiefs game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Taylor Swift has the ability to command a stadium audience from the stage -- and now, by simply walking into the stadium and up to a private box.

The 12-time Grammy winner walked through a metal detector at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday night, NBC News reported. Her appearance stoked more rumors about a possible romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift, who attracted more than 80,000 fans to MetLife Stadium when The Eras Tour stopped in the metropolitan New York area in May, was in attendance to watch the Chiefs play the host New York Jets.

The pop superstar was accompanied by actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Swift was spotted with Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, over the weekend in New York City, NBC News reported.

“Hi Swifties, we’ll be with you all night,” NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” announcer Mike Tirico said at the start of the broadcast, adding that Swift’s presence would be a recurring theme throughout the telecast.

Swift attended last Sunday’s NFL game between the host Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears, adding fuel to the romance rumors between the “Anti-Hero” singer and Kelce. She sat in the box with the All-Pro tight end’s mother, Donna Kelce, and cheered as the Chiefs won 41-10.

Kelce did his part in that game, catching a touchdown pass for the Chiefs’ final score.

Swift’s appearance triggered a huge media frenzy that has become a huge cultural event, Deadline reported. Her appearance at the Chiefs-Jets game made it even more intense and even overshadowed the appearance of injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was on the sidelines before kickoff.

Rodgers, who was in crutches, shared a laugh with Kelce on the sidelines.

Kelce’s purported connection with Swift has been a boon to his social media accounts.

He gained more than 860,000 Instagram followers, Deadline reported. That was more than 2023′s voted-on top 100 NFL players combined, according to @bknownagency.

Ian Trombetta, the NFL’s senior vice president of social, influencer and content marketing, told CBS News that Swift’s impact on NFL viewers has “definitely” created a “stir.”

“Another thing that’s been a little surprising is that it really hasn’t slowed down. It’s continued to build in this momentum of conversation,” Trombetta said.

