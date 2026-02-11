Super Bowl LX: Viewership falls just short of all-time record

The ratings are in, and Super Bowl LX reached a hefty average of 124.9 million viewers Sunday night. The numbers were about 2% shy of the all-time record, set during last year’s game.

The numbers from the Seattle Seahawks’ 29-13 victory against the New England Patriots were collected from viewers on NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, Telemundo and NFL+, The Associated Press reported, citing Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel rating system. That was short of the U.S. record of 127.71 million viewers who saw the Philadelphia Eagles rout the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in February 2025.

The game was the most-watched television event in the history of NBCUniversal, according to NBC Sports.

According to the website, viewership spiked during the second quarter. In the time slot between 7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET, there was an average of 137.8 million viewers -- the highest peak viewership in U.S. television history, Variety reported.

The halftime show featuring Bad Bunny drew an average of 128.2 million viewers during the 8:15 p.m.-8:30 p.m. ET time slot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That number is the fourth-most watched halftime show, the AP reported. It trails Kendrick Lamar (133.5 million, 2025), Michael Jackson (133.4 million, 1993) and Usher (129.3 million, 2024).

Telemundo, which averaged 3.3 million viewers during the game, peaked during the halftime show with an average of 4.8 million viewers, NBC Sports reported. Both numbers set records for U.S. Spanish-language television history.

“The Super Bowl and the NFL once again delivered a blockbuster audience across the NBC broadcast network, Peacock, and Telemundo, and provided an unprecedented lead-in to our (Olympics) ‘Primetime in Milan’ coverage,” Rick Cordella, president of NBC Sports, said in a statement. “The Super Bowl and the Olympics are the two most powerful events in the world, and we salute our talented production, tech, and announce teams who delivered best-in-class presentations for our viewers, stations, and partners.”

The numbers measured by Nielsen represent the average number of viewers who were tuned into the game at any given moment, Variety reported. Super Bowl LX aired between 6:40 p.m. and 10:28 p.m. ET.

