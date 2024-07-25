Southwest changes boarding; will have assigned seating

Trending

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A major change is coming for Southwest passengers.

The airline which has been known for open seating, allowing passengers to sit nearly wherever they want, will now have assigned seating and “premium seating options.”

The change is being made “to meet evolving Customer preferences and increase revenue opportunities.”

Southwest announced several changes “designed to elevate the Customer experience, improve financial performance, and drive Shareholder value.”

In addition to becoming like most, if not all, other airlines by having assigned seating, the airline will also change how it boards flights and will roll out redeye flights.



